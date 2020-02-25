UPDATE: Las Vegas police said the man and girl seen in the viral Facebook post have been located. Authorities confirmed the girl is not the one missing from South Dakota.
Details of circumstances or any criminal investigation involving the pair in the viral photo were not provided.
"We ask the public to disregard the false Facebook post which has delivered mis-information," police said in the emailed statement.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police confirmed they were investigating a possible sexual assault in connection with a post on social media.
Police couldn't confirm details described in the post, but said the investigation was active and ongoing.
The post, made Feb. 24, alleged a man apparently in his 60s was seen at the Bass Pro Shops in Las Vegas kissing a girl that appeared to be a minor.
Social media users feverishly compared the girl in the photos to that of Serenity Dennard, who went missing from Rapid City, South Dakota, more than a year ago. The investigation, according to The Jamestown Sun, turned up 195 leads in 15 states, but she hasn't been found.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, leading the investigation into Dennard's disappearance, posted on Facebook saying, "Our office is a aware of a Facebook post out of the Las Vegas area regarding a young girl who resembles Serenity. Our criminal investigations division is looking into it and we thank everyone who has called, sent messages and texted the information to us."
In a Facebook post, Dennard's mother KaSandra said the girl in the Facebook posts was not her daughter:
By now I am sure everyone has seen this post. I kept as quiet as I could about it long enough for police to do their job without alerting this man he was being searched out.
Those in this post were found and identified. I still do not even want to believe it myself but this girl is NOT Serenity.
I am heart broken, sick to my stomach, and have no words. This is the first lead in over a year that truly physically resembles Serenity in a huge way. I was ready to fly to Vegas myself to find her. I want my girl home. I can’t stand this.
A call to the Pennington County Sheriff was not returned.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.
