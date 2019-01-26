SHALLOWATER, TEXAS (FOX5/FOX34) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man from Henderson died after a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 84, near the Lubbock, Texas area, early Friday morning.
Kenley Gene Raney, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, Texas DPS said. Medical personnel and law enforcement responded to the collision at approximately 2:46 a.m.
Raney was sleeping in the backseat of his car at a roadside park, about eight miles west of Shallowater, Texas, when the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger left the main road and struck Raney's vehicle, according to Texas DPS. The driver, identified as Dennis R. Abeyta, 32, traveled over and through Raney's vehicle.
Abeyta continued heading in a southwest direction before his car began to roll, Texas DPS said. Abeyta's car eventually came to a stop and was upside-down next to railroad tracks.
A statement from Texas DPS said trains were stopped by BNSF Railway during the collision investigation. Abeyta was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Authorities said Abeyta was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash. Speed was also considered a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
