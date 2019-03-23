LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the central Las Vegas Valley, near Cashman Center, on Saturday morning, police said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were called to the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near East Washington Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m.
Police found a man with multiple stab wounds and medical personnel was called, Spencer said. The victim, a male in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent stab wound.
No suspects were in custody in connection to this stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
