LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man police found suffering from gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to a Shot Spotter notification in the 1800 block of J Street. Upon arriving, officers found a man laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
LVMPD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene. As of this release, detectives have not identified a suspect or motive. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
