LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was hospitalized following a stabbing in the 4400 block of W. Sahara Ave. on Monday afternoon.
According to Las Vegas police, about 1:04 p.m., a bleeding man was found near a business in the area of Sahara Ave. and Decatur Blvd. The victim told police that he ran to the location after being stabbed at a nearby apartment complex.
He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.