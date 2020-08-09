LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was found stabbed in the street early Sunday morning.
About 5 a.m. on August 9, police responded to 1700 Block of H Street, near Owens Avenue. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, a man was found in the street with stab wounds.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect had been identified, Spencer said. The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
