The Clark County Coroner's office on Monday identified a man found on the side of a Henderson road last week.

Qa'id A. Muhammad, 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his torso on Sept. 12, according to the coroner.

Muhammad was a professional boxer who moved to Las Vegas two years ago for a career comeback, family said.

"His main focus was boxing. His second focus was his daughter. He was very busy," his sister Zsave Cherry told FOX5.

Henderson police said his body was dumped on the 1200 block of Wigwam Street, near Gibson Road, in the afternoon that day. Later, 38-year-old Ryan Small was arrested and charged for his murder.

"We're all in shock," Cherry said. "That's the best word to use. We're trying to grasp the idea that we're going to be in this world with out him."

Police said the shooting may have been drug-related, and no other details of the investigation had been released. Cherry disputed that, saying he was too focused to be involved with "anything that would get him in trouble."

Muhammad trained regularly at the Mayweather Boxing Gym, and was called an undefeated rising star with eight wins and no losses.

"He was focused in the gym. He was dropping weight, he was dedicated." Cherry said. "That was my partner in crime. That was my soldier, that was my best friend."

A GoFundMe was created by his family to cover funeral expenses in New Jersey and had raised $8,600 of its $10,000 goal by Monday afternoon.