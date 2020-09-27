LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot on Sunday night.
About 8 p.m. on September 27, police were called to the 3700 block of Alcantara Lane, near Deer Springs and Aviary ways, on a report of shots fired.
There, police said they found a man believed to be 31 years old with multiple gunshot wounds in the street. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, no suspect information was available Sunday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
