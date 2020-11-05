LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County police say a man has died after he was found shot and lying in a Pahrump road Thursday afternoon.
The Nye County Sheriff posted an alert at 4:42 p.m. that an individual with gunshot wound was lying in the road. East Mount Charleston Drive was closed from East San Lorenzo Street to Ticonderoga Avenue, police said.
At 5:54 p.m. the Nye County Sheriff posted an alert that a suspect in the shooting had been taken into custody and was in "grave condition" receiving emergency medical treatment.
Shooting victim has died https://t.co/wwJr8QapwE pic.twitter.com/JPCc9FCpnN— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) November 6, 2020
Nye County police will release the identity of the suspect and provide an update "once the totality of the case has been resolved."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Worst city in Nevada,thanks to druggy lowlife,theifing criminals !
