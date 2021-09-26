LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said they found a man shot dead on a sidewalk in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.
About 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, police were called multiple times about gunfire near the 4700 block of Tara Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
Officers found a man dead on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Police were told there was an argument in the street before the shooting. Evidence at the scene indicated multiple shots were fired.
Anyone with information was asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.
