LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was found dead in a northwest valley apartment complex on Saturday night.
About 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, police were called about a "man down" in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard. The man was apparently shot dead.
Police said the man was in a fight with three unidentified people prior to the shooting. Further details of the investigation were not immediately released.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information was urged to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
