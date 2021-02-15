UPDATE -- Red Rock Search & Rescue on Monday afternoon said Morales-Linares was found safely.
The group thanked the public for their help.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old man who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
According to police, Alejandro Morales-Linares was last seen on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. near the 850 block of N. Mojave (Freedom Park).
Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
According to police, he only communicates through the use of sign language.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
