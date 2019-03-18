LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner has identified a man found dead in a car near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard, 71, of Salinas, Calif. was found dead in a desert area near Lake Mead on March 7. Burchard died from a blunt force injury to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
His death was ruled a homicide.
According to a Fox News report, Burchard was a psychiatrist.
"He’s a longstanding physician in the community who was very helpful to many of his patients," Community Health of the Monterey Peninsula spokeswoman Mary Barker told The Californian. "It was a sad situation and our hearts go out to his family."
Barker told the paper he worked for four decades in behavioral health.
Police were called at 10:51 a.m. March 7 about a suspicious vehicle on off State Route 147 near mile marker 14, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said when an officer arrived, they found a car with a broken window and the Burchard's body in the trunk.
