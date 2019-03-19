LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man's body was found in the desert east of the valley on Friday.
Marcos Andreas Madrid, 33, was pronounced dead March 15 at 6:30 p.m. due to multiple gunshot wounds.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Madrid's family said he had been missing since early February.
Someone called police on the afternoon of March 15 about a body in the desert. Police then found the body on State Route 147, near mile marker 10, or on East Lake Mead Boulevard between the edge of the valley and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Police said the man was there for several days and that his death was being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
