LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead inside an apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
About 1:51 a.m. on Oct. 24, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report of an unresponsive man lying in an enclosed patio in the 6400 block of Casada Way near Torrey Pines Drive and Charleston Boulevard.
A white male adult was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The 50-year-old man was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Timothy Shawn Sheafer. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.