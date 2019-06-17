LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Wisconsin man who went missing last week was found dead by rescue teams on Friday.
The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed 52-year-old Jeffrey James Kalista was found dead at Red Rock Canyon on June 14. Kalista was from Manitowok, Wisc.
Red Rock Search and Rescue and Las Vegas Metropolitan police led the search for Kalista on Friday.
Kalista's cause and manner of death are still pending.
Crews did find the body of a male, but Las Vegas Metropolitan police said it wasn't immediately clear if the body was Kalista.
Kalista was last seen on June 10 at a trail head at Red Rock Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.