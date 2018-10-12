PAHRUMP, NV (FOX5) -- A man was found dead after officials responded to a fire in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Officials from the Sheriff's Office said officers and firefighters from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue responded to 1570 North Apaloosa Lane at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in regards to a trailer that caught on fire.
The fire was put out and officials found a man dead inside the trailer, the Sheriff's Office said. Detectives from the Sheriff's Office were notified, as well as the State Fire Marshal.
The identity of the man has not been confirmed, but Nye County officials said the Clark County coroner was assisting with confirming the man's identity and notifying his family.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to officials.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000.
