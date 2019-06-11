LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials said a person was found dead after a house fire in the east valley early Saturday morning.
On Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 81-year-old Leonard Weiner. His cause and manner of death were still pending.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Arlee Court, near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards, about 1:20 a.m. The Clark County Fire Department sent four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs to the scene.
Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department also responded to the scene, CCFD said. When firefighters arrived, they noted a large amount of smoke and flames coming from a home.
According to fire officials, as crews began putting out the fire, firefighters noticed the fire had spread to the attic of the house. By 2:40 a.m., the fire had been put out.
Firefighters found Weiner inside the home, CCFD said.
Damage costs had not been estimated.
CCFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
