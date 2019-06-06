LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man fleeing the scene of an accident Thursday afternoon was struck by a van while running away.
A car traveling on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway crashed and went over the center median, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The driver fled the scene on foot, and while doing so was hit by a van on Dean Martin Drive, NHP said. He was transported to UMC, and his condition was unknown.
