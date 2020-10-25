LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley on Sunday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were on scene at a taco restaurant at 3603 North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard, at 8 p.m. on October 25.
At the scene, Lt. Spencer said a homeless man went into the restaurant asking for food and money. This led to a "disturbance" in the restaurant.
An employee escorted the man, who was known by businesses in the area, outside where they fought. The man, described as being in his late 20s, pulled a knife and stabbed the employee once in the heart, Lt. Spencer said.
The employee was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The suspect walked away from the store, but was found by arriving officers with the knife in hand.
The suspect also had injuries, but Lt. Spencer said investigators weren't sure if they were due to the fight or self-inflicted.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and will be booked on one count of open murder, Lt. Spencer said.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.