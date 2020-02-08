LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot dead in front of a central valley liquor store on Saturday.
About noon on Feb. 8, officers went to the intersection of Twain Avenue and Swenson Street where a shooting was reported.
Two men, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 30s, were fighting in the parking lot out front of the liquor store, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Calls to 9-1-1 reported multiple shots fired in the area. When patrol officers arrived, the man in his 20s was found dead on scene with a gun in his hand.
Soon after, a man in his 30s went to Sunrise Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said. Detectives were still confirming he was the other man involved.
Officers from Metro's gang unit were also called to investigate.
Officers would be on scene for several hours to speak with witnesses and collect evidence.
Anyone with information was urged to report any information they know about this incident. To report anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Gang unit ? Code for the garbage lowlifes in that area !
