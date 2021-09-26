LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot during a fight in the west valley early Saturday morning.
About 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, police were called to the 5400 block of Alpine Place, near Charleston and Decatur boulevards. There, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
Police said the victim was in a fight with several men who have not yet been identified prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.
