LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot outside a west valley apartment building on Saturday morning.
About 4 a.m. on July 3, police were called about a "suspicious situation" outside of an apartment in the 4600 block of W. Oakey Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard.
The caller later told police they heard gunshots. Officers arrived and found a man near the building dead from a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives said prior to the shooting, there was an argument involving multiple people. During the argument, someone shot the victim.
Information about the suspect was not immediately available. The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
