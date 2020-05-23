LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash near the Boulevard Mall Friday evening.
According to police, the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. on May 22 south of Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
In a media release, police said a 2003 Ford Escape was driving south on Maryland in the left of three travel lanes. A 67-year-old man was crossing Maryland from east to west outside of a crosswalk. Police said the front of the Ford hit the man, knocking him to the ground. The Ford's driver, a 19-year-old from California, lost control of the car and hit a curb.
Police said a second unknown vehicle drove over the man, dragging him on the roadway. That vehicle fled the scene and is still outstanding.
The driver of the Ford ran from the scene by was quickly caught by officers. He failed impairment tests and was booked under the name Brandon Lopes on several charges.
The man's death marked the 37th traffic fatality in Las Vegas for 2020.
Detectives are looking for the unidentified passengers of the Ford as well as the unknown second vehicle. Anyone with information was urged to call police at (702) 828-3595.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or TEXT: "CRIMENV." + tip info to 274637 (Crimes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.