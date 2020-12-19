LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man was killed on I-15 near Sahara Avenue on Saturday morning.
About 5:30 a.m. on December 19, NHP said the man was crossing the northbound travel lanes of I-15 and stepped directly in the path of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer. The man was hit by the SUV and "several" other vehicles on the highway.
He was pronounced dead on scene. NHP said the investigation is ongoing.
The coroner will identify the pedestrian once the next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
