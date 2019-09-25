LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 44-year-old former casino employee accused of killing a Venetian executive and wounding another in 2018 pleaded guilty last week, court records show.
Anthony Wrobel was arrested in the April 15, 2018 shooting at Sunset Park. He was caught in Texas four days later.
According to court records, Wrobel entered a guilty plea on Sept. 18. An October trial was canceled in favor of his sentencing, now set for Nov. 21.
Police said Wrobel went to the park as a work party was winding down and asked for the table that the executives were seated. Without warning or provocation, police said he shot and killed Mia Banks then shot Hector Rodriguez, injuring him, police said.
Banks was the vice president of casino operations and Rodriguez is the executive director of table games.
After the shooting, Wrobel ran to the parking lot and left in a Dodge Charger, police said. The car was found about five minutes after the shooting in the Terminal 3 parking garage at McCarran International Airport. Wrobel got into a second car that he pre-staged at the airport a few days before the shooting and left.
Police believe Wrobel, who was described as "disgruntled," specifically targeted the employees. He left a note that shared his displeasure with the Venetian and management at the corporation.
Wrobel had been employed at the Venetian for at least 14 years. Co-workers described him as a loner who hated management.
