LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro Police arrested an employee of a North Las Vegas-based tech company on Thursday in connection with sexual assault charges.
Gregory Cameron, 30, is an independent contractor employed by End 2 End Technologies. Police say Cameron had frequent contact with customers inside their homes while representing Cox Communications.
Police urge anyone who many have been a victim of Cameron or knows information, to contact LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section 702-828-3421, or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.
