LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a pedestrian and his dog were stuck and killed in the east valley early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Kimberly Avenue and South Steptoe Street, near East Tropicana and Boulder Highway, about 5:10 a.m.
The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, identified by police as Juan Hernandez, 31, was headed east on Kimberly, Metro Police said. The pedestrian was walking across the street with his dog when he was struck from behind by Hernandez's vehicle.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Donald Mercer, 64, of Las Vegas.
Mercer and his dog were both knocked to the ground. According to police, they both sustained fatal injuries. The Clark County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the pedestrian and his dog dead at the scene.
Hernandez stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI.
"With spring break here and the warmer weather approaching, please remember that is never safe to drive while under the influence," Las Vegas police said. "LVMPD implores the public to utilize a designated driver or alternate means of transportation during these circumstances as you're putting your own life, and the lives of innocent people, in danger."
This was the 34th traffic-related fatality for Metro Police in 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Why didn't you include the dogs death in your body count Fox5 ?
