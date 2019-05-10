LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials said one man was displaced after a house fire in the south central valley late Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to a residence on the 170 block of Skipping Stone Lane, near South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Pebble Road, about 10:46 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department said.
CCFD sent four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs to the scene, fire officials said. When firefighters arrived, they reported a single-story home had flames coming from the roof. A man who was living inside the home was safely evacuated.
"Due to the amount of fire involvement, firefighters fought the fire defensively," fire officials said.
The fire was put out by 11:37 p.m. According to fire officials, Southwest Gas and NV Energy were called to assist with utilities.
No one was injured and damage costs have not been estimated. The man living inside the house was displaced and the American Red Cross was requested to help the resident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
