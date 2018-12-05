LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Wednesday night were investigating a stabbing death near McCarran International Airport.
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, in between Sunset and Pilot roads.
Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer on scene said the conflict started two days ago.
A woman who works nearby told a family member that she was being threatened with physical violence by a man nearby. The details of the relationship between the two wasn't clear.
The woman called her cousin to walk her to her car after work Wednesday, and the cousin brought his girlfriend.
While walking the woman out, police said the suspect approached them and there was an altercation. During the scuffle, the suspect stabbed both the cousin and his girlfriend.
The cousin died at a valley hospital, and the girlfriend was treated for stab wounds. The woman being threatened was uninjured, police said.
Later on, the suspect went to Henderson Hospital with stabbing-related injuries to his hands. Police said he was taken into custody.
Spencer said the investigation is in a preliminary phase and no other details were immediately available.
