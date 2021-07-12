LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has died after he was taken into custody for suspected DUI on Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded around 8:09 a.m. on Sunday, July 11 to a call about a car crash at a gas station in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard. The caller stated that the driver of the involved vehicle was inside the store "fighting with customers," police said.
The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Las Vegas City Jail to be booked for suspected driving under the influence, according to police. He later was found unresponsive at the jail and transported to Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The man's identity, case and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner pending routine notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.