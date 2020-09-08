LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man hit by a car while riding a bicycle died weeks after the crash.
On August 19 about 9 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving east on Washington Avenue hit a 61-year-old man riding a 10-speed bicycle near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police said the bicyclist took a sudden left turn in front of the Chevrolet before the collision. The man on the bike was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The 53-year-old driver of the Chevy stayed on scene and wasn't impaired, police said.
On September 8, the Clark County Coroner's Office advised that the man had died. His death marked the 66th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2020.
