LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man died one week after he was shot near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. No suspects were arrested.
Police were called to the Spring Valley Hospital Emergency Room to investigate a man with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to University Medical Center Trauma with critical injuries, according to LVMPD.
Detectives learned the shooting happened on the 4700 block of South Decatur Boulevard. The victim died from his injuries on Nov. 27, 2018 at UMC.
The victim was not identified.
The suspect was described as a man in his early 30s. His vehicle was described as a light-colored Chevrolet sedan. Police were also looking for a possible witness in a white BMW SUV.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 702-828-3521. Police released video of the suspect and vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.