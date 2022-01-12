LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man died more than a week after he was involved in a crash in the east valley.
Police were called to the crash at Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road on Dec. 31 about 9 a.m. There, police said a 2020 Volvo semi-truck was traveling westbound on Stewart in a left turn lane.
A 2004 Ford E-350 van was traveling east when the semi-truck turned left into the intersection and Ford's path. The van driver, a 68-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
The semi-truck driver stayed on scene and wasn't impaired.
On Wednesday, police were notified the man succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 8. His death marked the fourth traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2022.
