KINGMAN (FOX5) -- A man was found dead and others were rescued after being swept away by rushing waters in flooded washes in Kingman and Golden Valley Wednesday evening.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Officer received numerous calls from people who needed help. Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the flooded washes, according to the sheriff's office.
Rescue crews responded to a report of a submerged SUV along with its sole occupant. They located the deceased man, identified as 34-year-old Allen Carlisle of Golden Valley, about two miles from where the SUV entered the Holy Moses Wash, police said.
Police said the water was about 10 to 20 feet above the dry wash bed.
Classic Air Medical assisted the first responders with the rescues.
Officials reminded the public to "turn around, don't drown," when they see flooded areas.
