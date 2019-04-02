LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after being injured March 28 in an east valley collision.
The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. March 28 at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.
Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a 2007 Ford F-150, driven by a 63-year-old man, was traveling east on Charleston approaching Tree Line, the release said. A 2015 Kia Rio, driven by a 59-year-old woman, was traveling west on Charleston in a single left-turn lane, approaching Tree Line.
The Kia turned left at the intersection, into the path of the Ford, the release said. The Ford collided with the Kia, went off the right side of the road and onto the southeast curb of the intersection, then hit a large traffic-light pole.
The driver of the Ford was transported to UMC Trauma, he succumbed to his injuries later that night, the release said. The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified the driver of the Ford as Mario V. Martinez, 63, of Las Vegas. Martinez died March 28 of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the coroner.
The Clark County Coroner's Office notified Metro of the death April 2.
The death marks the 27th traffic-realted fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019. The collision remains under investigation, the release said.
