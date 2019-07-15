LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 81-year-old man died more than month after he was involved in a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The man, identified as Enzo Di Filippo, was driving in a 2004 Toyota Rav4 with a 77-year-old woman on June 12, police said.
About 9 a.m. that day, his car collided with a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by a 47-year-old woman at the intersection of El Capitan Way and Bugle Run Avenue, in the far southwest valley.
The Rav4 entered the intersection to make a left turn, entering the path of the approaching Nissan, leading to the crash, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a press statement.
Di Filippo and his passenger were taken to Southern Hills Hospital for their injuries, and the Sentra driver stayed on scene.
Di Filippo was transferred to Sunrise Hospital, then was released to a rehabilitation facility. He was then released to his home after showing improvement, police said.
In the following weeks, he was in and out of the hospital due to complications from the crash, then was admitted to a hospice facility. On July 13, Di Filippo was was pronounced dead at the hospice.
His death marked the 60th traffic-related fatality in 2019.
