LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting death in Spring Valley.
About 11:04 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to a shooting at 5055 Lindell Road near Tropicana Avenue involving one adult male. Authorities located one victim lying inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. David Gordon.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.