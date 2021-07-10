LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in the southwest valley on Friday night.
About 8 p.m. on July 9, police were called to the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road for the crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Police said a 2016 Honda CBR 1000RR was traveling northbound on Rainbow "at an excessive speed" toward the intersection while a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was turning left from Rainbow onto Russell.
The front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the Elantra, police said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, stayed on scene.
The rider's death was the 70th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
