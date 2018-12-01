LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to an officer-involved shooting near downtown Las Vegas Saturday morning.
According to Capt. Jamie Prosser with Metro, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a car that was speeding and driving recklessly on 18th Street at around 7:40 a.m. The car eventually came to a stop on the 1700 block of Fremont Street, near Bruce Street.
When the driver stopped, the Metro officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle and the driver complied, Prosser said. After the suspect exited the car, he reached for a "large, bulky item on his waistband."
The officer gave several commands for the suspect to stop and asked what he was reaching for, police said.
The suspect did not listen and the officer grabbed the man in an attempt to detain him, according to Prosser. The man then began fighting the officer and the officer used his taser, which sent the man to the ground. The man got back up and continued fighting.
At some point during the second altercation, the officer used his or her gun and fired at the suspect, Prosser said. The suspect was hit and transported to University Medical Center.
Police said the suspect was later pronounced dead at UMC.
Bruce Street was taped off between Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street while police investigated.
Per Metro policy, the identity of the officer involved in the shooting will be released 72 hours after the shooting.
The identity of the suspect will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office once next of kin has been notified.
This was the 22nd officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2018.
