LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a Las Vegas man who died in Metro Police custody claim he was killed unjustly.
Fifty-year-old Byron Williams died early Thursday morning.
According to LVMPD, Williams was riding his bike early morning on Sept. 5 when officers tried to confront him about not having a light on the bicycle.
Body camera video shows Williams then ran from police. Officers chased him into a nearby apartment complex where he obeyed orders to get on the ground.
While being handcuffed, Williams repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. While taking him into custody, officers found drugs. When they stood him up, his body went limp then the body camera video ended.
“They turned the body worn camera off at the point,” said LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank. “There was a time where the cameras went off after they got him over to the police car and they subsequently turned them back on later on.”
When asked why body cameras were turned off, Hank said LVMPD would be investigating it closer.
“We’re going to investigate that and evaluate the appropriateness of that. Our policy does allow for an officer to turn the body worn camera off at the conclusion of an incident.”
“We want justice in the correct form,” said Williams’ niece. “In the correct manner and we want all the footage to be released from the beginning to the end.”
Williams had an extensive criminal record with several drug charges and some violent crime charges against him. LVMPD said he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident.
The cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The LVMPD Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into the officers’ use of force in this incident. The findings will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.