UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a man who died in police custody in July.
Police took Rashad Straughter, 35, into custody on July 11 on suspicion of DUI after a crash near Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue. He was found unresponsive at the jail and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Straughter died in an accident from complications of drug overdose, dehydration and dilated cardiomyopathy, the coroner ruled.
JULY 12, 2021: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has died after he was taken into custody for suspected DUI on Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded around 8:09 a.m. on Sunday, July 11 to a call regarding a car crash at a gas station in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.
The caller stated that the driver of the involved vehicle was inside the store "fighting with customers," police said.
The man, later identified as 35-year-old Rashad Straughter, was taken into custody without incident and transported to Las Vegas City Jail to be booked on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence.
Straughter was later found unresponsive at the jail and transported to Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.