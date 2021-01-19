LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday and resulted in a man's death on Sunday.
At 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 15, North Las Vegas officers were dispatched to the area of East Washburn Road and Goldfield Street after receiving a call about a vehicle that drove into a house. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle with two occupants inside suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.
The victims were a man and a woman, both believed to be 18 years of age. Medical personnel arrived and transported both victims to University Medical Center.
Detectives were notified that the man died on Sunday. As of Tuesday, the woman was listed as stable.
The investigation still is active. The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release the identity, cause and manner of death of the victim after notification of next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.