LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man died days after after a five-vehicle crash in the southwest valley last week.
Officers responded to the crash about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.
According to a press release, a 2017 Toyota Sienna, driven by 38-year-old Ahferom Zeragabir, was traveling southbound on Rainbow with a green signal.
A 2007 Lexus ES 350, driven by 84-year-old Rita O'Neil, was traveling northbound on Rainbow, turning left with a flashing yellow signal.
The Lexus and Sienna collided in the intersection, police said. The Lexus then struck as 2015 BMW X4, driven by 50-year-old Zadi Fitama, then a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by 59-year-old Reza Akhavan.
The Lexus and Accord then hit a 2016 Ford Transit Wagon, driven by Alaba Olujimi, 35.
O'Neil, Fitama and Akhavan were all transported to local hospitals by ambulance, police said. Olujimi later requested medical attention and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Akhavan, originally taken to Southern Hills Hospital, was transported to Sunrise Trauma, where he died on Oct. 1, the coroner's office said.
This was the 106th traffic related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.
Old people driving cars, an ever increasing risk to young lives everywhere everyday.
