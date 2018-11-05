HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a 53-year-old man died of his injuries after three-car collision left him in critical condition on Oct. 24.
The man was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang, without a seatbelt, eastbound on Warm Springs Road at around 8:25 p.m., police said. The Mustang driver was attempting to make a left turn onto Valle Verde Drive on a yellow flashing yield signal, but failed to yield when a 2016 Ford Fusion approached the intersection.
According to Henderson police, the driver of the Fusion, a 28-year-old woman, was heading west on Warm Springs and had a green light. The Mustang spun out of the intersection and struck a 2012 Hyundai Electra that was stopped at a red light on Valle Verde.
The driver of the Mustang was taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition, but died due to his injuries on Nov. 2, Henderson police said. The driver of the Fusion was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Traffic was diverted for roughly three and a half hours while officers investigated, according to police.
Additional details are still being investigated.
The Clark County coroner will release the name of the Mustang driver after his next of kin have been notified.
This was the 11th traffic-related fatality for Henderson police in 2018.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.