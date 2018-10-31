LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man was killed and another arrested after a fiery crash Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.
Police said two vehicles crashed on Flamingo Road, near Swenson Street at 3:01 a.m. A Chevrolet Cobalt was heading north on Swenson Street, going through a green light. A Chevrolet Camaro was heading east on Flamingo Road and did not stop for a red light. The cars collided and went off of the road, police said.
Both drivers were taken to Sunrise Hospital. The Cobalt driver, a 64-year-old Las Vegas man, died at there. The Camaro driver, 31-year-old Steven Terry suffered "moderate" injuries. Terry showed "signs of impairment" and was arrested at the hospital.
One vehicle caught fire following the collision, police said.
Flamingo Road was shutdown in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge Streets.
It was the 118th death in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.