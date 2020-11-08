LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a man was found shot behind an industrial complex in the central valley on Saturday morning.
About 7 a.m. on November 7, dispatch got a Shot Spotter alert on the 3200 block of Wynn Road, near Desert Inn Road. There, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the victim was approached by two other men. One of them took out a gun and shot the victim. The suspects have not been identified as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.