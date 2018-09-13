HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting reported early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, west of Whitney Ranch Drive at around 4:15 a.m. in reference to "unknown trouble."
When officers arrived, they could hear loud screaming coming from inside the residence, Henderson police said. Officers forced their way inside and found a man wielding a box cutter.
According to police, there was a woman inside the residence in "obvious distress" and she was the one who had called 911. Officers gave verbal commands for the man to drop the box cutter, but the suspect exited a closet and charged at officers with the box cutter.
Officers shot the man and the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Henderson police said.
No additional details were immediately available.
