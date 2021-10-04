LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Sunday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident took place just before 9:00 p.m. on S. Las Vegas Boulevard at W. Agate Avenue, just south of Pebble Road.
A GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck was crossing the boulevard from east to west at Agate Avenue. The Kawasaki was headed southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left lane near Agate Avenue. Before the crash, police said the GMC entered the lane occupied by the motorcycle.
"The front of the Kawasaki struck the right front of the GMC," police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to UMC Trauma where he died from his injuries.
Police said the 21-year-old driver remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment. This marks the 106th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
