LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon, resulting in closures on I-15 southbound.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened on I-15 southbound near Speedway Boulevard. Smaka said a pedestrian walked out into traffic in front of a tractor trailer.
The pedestrian, a man in his late 40s, was pronounced dead on scene. Smaka said police are still investigating if the man was connected to a Ford F-150 found in the shoulder near the scene.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash involving a tractor trailer. I-15 southbound at Speedway Blvd. All southbound traffic being diverted off at Speedway Blvd. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/KyrVGJ3Sfi— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 14, 2021
All southbound lanes of I-15 were being diverted off the freeway at Speedway Boulevard, causing delays.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
